This is India’s most punctual airline—for 12 successive months. No, it’s not IndiGo

Updated : September 24, 2019 02:35 PM IST

GoAir now has the record of the longest unhindered stint at the top in the last 60 months, beating Vistara which was leading in On-Time Performance for 11 consecutive months from May 2015 to March 2016.
What makes GoAir’s acheivement exceptional is also that except for these 12 months, the airline has not had a shot at the top in any of the other months for the data, which was analysed for the past five years.
Still, IndiGo has convinced the market so much with its OTP mantra that the average passenger still trusts the airline when it comes to being on-time.
