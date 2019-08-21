These IndiGo flights will operate from T3 of Delhi and T2 of Mumbai

No frill carriers IndiGo on Wednesday clarified further regarding its operations at Delhi and Mumbai airport and said its flights with call signs between 6E 5000 and 6E 5999 will operate from Terminal 3 of Delhi and Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport.

"This move has come as part of enhancing the overall airport infrastructure of these cities. IndiGo, with its focus on supporting economic growth through increased mobility, is happy to cooperate with the authorities," William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said

The airline said it is trying to reach passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in the reservation to update them with the latest changes. Nonetheless, passengers are advised to check the terminal before leaving for the airport.

"As we expand our domestic and international operations, we are also spreading our footprint across airports within Delhi and Mumbai. September 5, 2019, onwards, IndiGo will be operating domestic flights from the terminals 1, 2 and 3 in Delhi and terminals 1 and 2 in Mumbai," the airline said.

As per the latest changes at Delhi airport, IndiGo will now operate from all the three terminals, while GoAir will operate all domestic operations from Terminal 2 and international flights from Terminal 3 and SpiceJet will operate from Terminal 1 and 3. Status quo remains for AirAsia India, Air India and Vistara. These changes will come into effect from September 5.