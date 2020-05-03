Aviation 'The world has changed for airlines': Warren Buffett says Berkshire sold all its aviation stocks Updated : May 03, 2020 05:53 AM IST Berkshire Hathaway has sold all its stake in US airlines, worth $4 billion. "The world has changed for the airlines. And I don’t know how it’s changed and I hope it corrects itself in a reasonably prompt way," Buffett said. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365