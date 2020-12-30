Aviation Temporary suspension of flights to and from UK extended till January 7 Updated : December 30, 2020 11:21 AM IST Temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom has been extended till January 7, 2021, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. India last week had banned all UK flights till January 31 to contain the spread of the new coronavirus strain. At least 20 UK returnees have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain in India so far. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply