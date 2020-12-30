Temporary suspension of flights to and from UK extended till January 7

Temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom (UK) has been extended till January 7, 2021, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," he added.

India last week had banned all UK flights till January 31 to contain the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

At least 20 UK returnees have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain in India so far. On Tuesday, six people who returned from the UK were found positive for the new COVID-19 variant.

The samples of all passengers who tested positive after coming from the UK are being sent to laboratories for genome sequencing.

The samples have been sequenced in seven of the 10 designated labs across the country so far. Eight samples tested positive in NCDC, Delhi, seven in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in CCMB, Hyderabad, one in NIV, Pune, one in IGIB, Delhi and one in NIBG, Kalyani (West Bengal).

Earlier, the health ministry said that the situation is being watched carefully and regular advice is being issued to states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore. The ministry said that from November 25 to December 23 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK. All these passengers are being tracked and subjected to RT-PCR tests by states and Union Territories.