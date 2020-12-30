  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Temporary suspension of flights to and from UK extended till January 7

Updated : December 30, 2020 11:21 AM IST

Temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom has been extended till January 7, 2021, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.
India last week had banned all UK flights till January 31 to contain the spread of the new coronavirus strain.
At least 20 UK returnees have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain in India so far.
Temporary suspension of flights to and from UK extended till January 7

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Asian shares pause recent rally, euro near 2-1/2-year high

Asian shares pause recent rally, euro near 2-1/2-year high

Vedanta raises $1.4 billion to retire debt

Vedanta raises $1.4 billion to retire debt

MF Corner: Experts explain new risk rules for mutual funds effective from Jan 1

MF Corner: Experts explain new risk rules for mutual funds effective from Jan 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement