Aero India 2023: Fighter aircraft Tejas performs aeronautic display | WATCH

Fighter aircraft LCA Tejas on Monday took flight at the inauguration of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) fighter aircraft Tejas is a single-engine multirole light fighter part of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

Displaying India's defence capabilities, the Tejas aircraft took off into Bengaluru skies on Monday morning at the Yelahanka Airforce Base.

In its aeronautic display, the LCA Tejas performed several maneuvers such as the show off take off, the hesitation roll and a vertical pinchback.

The Aero India 2023 show is a military aviation exhibition that displays indigenous equipment and technologies and is organised by India's Ministry of Defence. This year, a full-scale LCA Tejas aircraft in Final Operational Clearance (FOC) is on the centre stage of the "India Pavilion" at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Speaking of the aircraft, PM Modi on Monday said that the serves as an example of the strength of "Make in India."

On February 7, the aircraft landed and took off from carrier INS Vikrant marking the first landing of a fixed-wing aircraft on an aircraft carrier's flight deck.

Here are some of the features of the LCA Tejas:

# LCA Tejas is a single-engine, lightweight, highly agile, multi-role supersonic fighter. It has a quadruplex digital fly-by-wire Flight Control System (FCS) with associated advanced flight control laws.

# The aircraft with delta wing is designed for 'air combat' and 'offensive air support' with 'reconnaissance' and 'anti-ship' as its secondary roles.

# Although lauded as an indigenous aircraft, the LCA Tejas is powered by an imported engine. "We are in line to make it indigenously," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday on the matter.

# Tejas is equipped with state-of-the-art features like a glass cockpit, zero-zero ejection seats, an inflight refueling probe and a jam-proof AESA radar, which make the aircraft "more lethal," according to a defence ministry press release.

# LCA has come a long way in terms of development. Other variants like LCA LIFT (Lead in fighter trainer) and MK-2 are being developed for LCA Tejas.

