TCS partners with TAP Air Portugal to establish new airline digital centre

The country's largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has been selected as a strategic partner by TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation.

The Mumbai-based company said will establish an Airline Digital Centre (ADC) in Portugal, staffed with consultants with deep domain knowledge of the airline industry, solution architects and technology experts.

The centre will leverage the local talent pool as well as TCS’ global teams to build new systems that innovatively use digital technologies to reimagine customer experience and help TAP establish competitive differentiation.

In the future, this ADC will be used as a nearshore center to service other global airline customers of TCS, creating more technology jobs in Portugal, TCS said in an exchange filing.

It will also help TAP adopt a new operating model to manage its application estate to drive greater agility and enhance operational resilience. It will also assist in rationalizing and modernizing the estate using cloud native technologies to improve time to market.

Further, TCS will maintain TAP’s data estate and help build new analytics to enable superior decision-making, enrich customer experience and improve operational performance.

TAP selected TCS as its partner for its proven experience in delivering successful digital transformation programs in the airline industry and its extensive portfolio of intellectual property.

Christine Ourmières-Widener, chief executive officer of TAP said the company is undergoing an ambitious transformation to emerge stronger after the impact COVID had on the airline industry and we need reliable partners on this journey.

"We selected TCS after a rigorous evaluation process, based on its deep airline industry experience, proven track record of delivering digital transformations and technology leadership. We are confident that together we will drive digital initiatives that enrich the customer experience, improve operational performance and position TAP as the airline of choice for our customers," the CEO added.

Krishnan Ramanujam, president of the enterprise growth group, TCS, said the company is delighted to partner with TAP to accelerate its digital transformation and drive future business growth. TCS is fully committed to make this partnership a long-term success and contribute to the realisation of TAP’s business and technology objectives.

