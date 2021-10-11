Tatas know what’s best for Air India: Martin Consulting

The wait for the Maharajah's homecoming is over. The Tata Sons has won the bid for national carrier Air India. Mark Martin, Member of Royal Aeronautical Society and the Founder and CEO at Martin Consulting shared his views.

The wait for the Maharaja's homecoming is over as Tata Sons has won the bid for the national carrier Air India .

Mark Martin, a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society and the founder and CEO at Martin Consulting, shared his views on the takeover.

“The interesting part about where we are with Air India is that it goes back into an organisation that created it, that fundamentally defined its DNA. So the Tatas know what is best for Air India because they ran it themselves till 1978,” he said.

Also Read: What lies ahead for the Tatas as they set out to build a new Air India

On Air India’s return to Tata and how it may change the picture for the airline, Martin said the organisation has been far more formidable with turning around its own businesses that have possibly been in the worst state than where Air India is at the moment.

“We are talking about the Tatas running Air India predominantly as an international airline – what they were back in the days. Air India was an international airline, it took India globally, it reinforced India’s global standards. That is what we will see. Turning around Air India is going to be a walk in the park for Tatas,” he claimed

Martin explained that Tatas are deep-pocketed and not going to need severe funding because they can fund themselves. He pointed to the Tatas always taking the IPO route when they need to raise capital. “So don’t be surprised if we see an IPO coming up very soon,” he said.

He believes, Air India under the Tatas, is going to go into where the global Indian diaspora is. “We are going to see a whole new network,” he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.