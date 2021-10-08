Tata Sons wins the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India

The Narendra Modi government on Friday announced that Tata Sons is the winning bidder for debt-laden national carrier Air India offering Rs 18,000 crore for acquiring 100 percent shareholding.

An SPV of Tata Sons - the holding company of conglomerate - has emerged as a successful bidder, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said.

"We received two financial bids on September 15. The panel of ministers cleared the winning bid. Tata is the winning bid," Pandey said. The DIPAM said the process of Air India sale began in July 2017 and the government has received seven expressions of interest by December 2020.

The DIPAM secretary said Tatas' bid of Rs 18,000 crore comprises taking over 15,300 crore of debt and paying the rest in cash. Both bidders had quoted above the reserve price, he said adding the transaction is planned to be closed by December.

He said a group of ministers comprising union home minister Amit Shah, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has cleared the winning bid for Air India on October 4.

The stake sale process, which begun in January 2020, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2021, the government asked potential bidders to put in financial bids. The last day for placing financial bids was September 15.

Air India is laden with a huge debt of around Rs 43,000 crore of which Rs 22,000 crores will also be transferred to the Air India Asset Holding Limited (AIAHL).

As per the Air India EoI, Tata's will get a 100 percent stake in the airline and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express. And a 50 percent stake in ground handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd (AISATS). Other properties including the Air India building in Mumbai, Airlines House in Delhi will also be part of the deal.

Four acres of land at Connaught Place in Delhi and various housing societies in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities for AI employees and others usage. Air India's subsidiaries such as Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) and Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AITSL) will also be part of AIAHL. At present, Air India has control over 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports as well as 900 slots abroad.

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata founded the airline in 1932. It was called Tata Airlines then. In 1946, the aviation division of Tata Sons was listed as Air India and in 1948, Air India International was launched with flights to Europe. The international service was among the first public-private partnerships in India, with the government holding 49 percent, the Tatas keeping 25 percent and the public owning the rest.