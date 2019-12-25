#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets closed today on account of Christmas
Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens weak at 71.21 per dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

Tata Sons to gain full control over Air Asia India operations, says report

Updated : December 25, 2019 11:02 AM IST

Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad decided to amend a controversial brand licensing agreement that gave the Malaysian firm control over crucial functions of the carrier.
The 2013 agreement gave the Malayasian group strategic power over the carrier as all key decisions were to be approved by it.
The civil aviation regulations in the country make it very clear that the effective control of all jointly held Indian carriers should be in the hands of the Indian firm.
Tata Sons to gain full control over Air Asia India operations, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV