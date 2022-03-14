Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran appointed as chairman of Air India

Air India board on Monday has officially appointed Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of the carrier. However, Tata Sons is yet to appoint the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India.

This comes after Ilker Ayci, former chairman of Turkish, declined his appointment as the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India by Tata Group. Swadeshi Jagran Manch - an outfit linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - called on the government to block the appointment of the hugely experienced Turkish aviation expert over national security concerns.

SJM leader Ashwani Mahajan said the government is 'sensitive' to this issue and said 'decisions are taken about a person based on his relationships'. Between 1994 and 1998 Ayci served as an advisor to Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he was Mayor of Istanbul.

Last month, Chandrasekaran was reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons for a second term of five years. Chandrasekaran, a Tata Group veteran, was the MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services before he was appointed as the chairman of Tata Sons back in 2017.

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group had on October 8 last year won the bid to acquire debt-laden state-run Air India by offering Rs 18,000 crore for it.

The government has retained debt of Rs 15,300 crore in Air India and Air India Express Ltd (AIXL) while 100% shares of Air India, AIXL and the national carrier’s 50% shareholding in AISATS have been transferred to Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

"We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline,” Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in a statement. "I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our Group, and look forward to working together,” he said.

In a statement, the group said Chandrasekaran was joined by chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata in acknowledging and thanking “the Government of India and its various departments for the successful completion of this important transaction”.

Separately, a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) has agreed to provide loans to Tata Group for the smooth operations of loss-making Air India.