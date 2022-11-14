Tata Sons said to have kick started process to bring all its airlines under Air India

By Sangam Singh

Tata Sons have initiated the process to bring all its airline entities – Vistara, AirAsia India, and Air India Express under one umbrella of Air India after holding several rounds of discussions with Singapore Airlines. The announcement is expected in a week.

The report that appeared in the Economic Times added that the process was initiated after holding several rounds of discussions with Singapore Airlines (SIA). It also added the fact that after execution, if it went as per plans, Air India could become the second-largest airline in the country in terms of fleet and market share.

The report also added that the Vistara brand may be dropped, with Singapore Airlines expected to be a minority shareholder in Air India. Some board members of the former are expected to be included on the board of Air India.

The Tata’s had earlier completed the consolidation process of Air India Express and AirAsia India after the company bought the remaining stake of the latter. Tata Sons held 51 percent stake in Vistara as per the last available information.

Recently, AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd (formerly known as AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAAGL), said it had sold the remaining 16.33 percent stake in AirAsia India (AAI) to Air India Ltd.

"After the transaction closes, AAAGL will not hold any equity interest in AAI, and the brand license and technical services agreement between AirAsia Berhad and AAI will be terminated after 12 months from the date of termination of the shareholders' agreement between the parties or at an earlier date as may be intimated by AAI," the AirAsia Aviation Group added.