Tata Sons on Thursday appointed Campbell Wilson as CEO & MD of Air India.

Wilson has 26 years of aviation industry expertise. He was until recently the CEO of Scoot, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "I am delighted to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline."

Earlier in February this year, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India. However, he declined to take up the position amid controversies over his views related to India.

On January 27, Tata Sons regained ownership of Air India . Tata pioneered commercial aviation in India when it launched the airline in 1932. It was taken over by the government in 1953.

Tata also runs a budget airline, Air Asia India, in cooperation with Malaysian carrier Air Asia Berhad, and a full-service carrier, Vistara, with Singapore Airlines.

Air India serves 101 destinations including 57 domestic routes and has flights to 33 countries on four continents.