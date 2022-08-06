Vistara to induct its third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Vistara will operate six weekly flights between Delhi-Frankfurt and five weekly flights between Delhi-Paris.

Air carrier Vistara is all set to increase its flights from Delhi to Frankfurt and Paris from October 30 with the induction of its new Dreamliner. For this, Vistara has added its third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to its fleet.

Vistara will operate six weekly flights between Delhi-Frankfurt, and five weekly flights between Delhi-Paris. Bookings are now open for additional flights of the joint venture airline between Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Deepak Rajawat said, “Europe has been a key focus market for us since the very beginning, and we are glad that our customers appreciate our offerings on these long-haul routes. We have been wanting to ramp up frequencies on these sectors and we are delighted to be able to finally do that.”

Earlier in May this year, Vistara increased its frequencies from Delhi-London and Mumbai-Singapore besides increasing frequencies in its other international and domestic routes.

