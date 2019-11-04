#YesBank#TelecomWar
Tata Group will 'look at' Air India EoI document, says chairman N Chandrasekaran

Updated : November 04, 2019 11:19 AM IST

Tata Group will “look at” the possibility investing in Air India when the expression of interest (EoI) for the national carrier's divestment is out, group chairman N Chandrasekaran has said.
The EoI for Air India is expected to be released by the end of November. 
Chandrasekaran said that being already in the aviation business has both advantages as well as disadvantages and any decision on Air India will be based on a slew of factors and analysis.
