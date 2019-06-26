Tata Group to approach DGCA for drone clearance, says report

The long list of companies waiting for Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approval to conduct experiments using drones is likely to get longer. The latest likely entrant to the list, according to ET Tech, is the Tata Group.

The Tata Group, the report said, will soon seek certification from the aviation authority to conduct experiments for using unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, on a commercial basis. The Tatas will join the long list firms such as Swiggy, Zomato, ShopX and US-based startup Zipline, who have approached DGCA seeking permission for similar experiments.

With the deadline to submit application extended till July 10, more firms are expected to join the queue, the report added.

The group, according to the sources mentioned in the report, is developing a number of drones aimed at conducting specific applications.

The development comes at a time when the Tata Group has slowly made inroads into unmanned aerial vehicle sector. Earlier, it had conducted commercial tests of crop spraying using drones and was seeking green signal from the authorities.

A large number of interested candidates highlight the growing interest in drones across the country. DGCA's call for drone-based experiments, the report added, has found a wide variety of takers from various fields ranging from e-commerce, food delivery, medical essentials delivery and infrastructure surveillance.