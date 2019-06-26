Aviation
Tata Group to approach DGCA for drone clearance, says report
Updated : June 26, 2019 09:50 AM IST
The Tata Group is expected to seek certification from the aviation authority to conduct experiments for using unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, on a commercial basis.
It will join the long list firms such as Swiggy, Zomato, ShopX and US based startup Zipline, who have approached DGCA seeking permission for similar experiments.
