Aviation
Tata Group reduces proposed stake in GMR Airports to meet regulatory norms, says report
Updated : October 30, 2019 11:03 AM IST
The move, the report said, is to comply with a rule that bars groups that own airlines to also hold more than 10 percent in an airport operator.
By limiting its holding, Tata will be able to keep its effective stake in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the GAL unit that runs the airport, to less than 10 percent, the report added.
