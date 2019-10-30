#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Tata Group reduces proposed stake in GMR Airports to meet regulatory norms, says report

Updated : October 30, 2019 11:03 AM IST

The move, the report said, is to comply with a rule that bars groups that own airlines to also hold more than 10 percent in an airport operator.
By limiting its holding, Tata will be able to keep its effective stake in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the GAL unit that runs the airport, to less than 10 percent, the report added.
Tata Group reduces proposed stake in GMR Airports to meet regulatory norms, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV