Tata Group likely to appoint aviation veteran Alex Cruz as Air India CEO: Report

Tata Group is likely to appoint aviation veteran Alex Cruz, who has experience of heading both full service and low-cost airlines, as the chief executive officer of Air India, Times of India reported on Thursday.

Cruz had been chairman and CEO of British Airways for nearly five years until 2020 and before helming Spanish low-cost airline Vueling.

Cruz,55, had stepped down as British Airways' chief executive when the pandemic-hit airline had cut 13,000 jobs in October 2020.

Cruz's LinkedIn profile shows he is currently an investor, board member and adviser on some companies. Cruz, an MS in industrial engineering from Ohio State University, is also a professor at the IESE Business School, the TOI report said.

Also Read:

The Tata Group last week took over Air India from the government and is learnt to be finalising a team of top-notch professionals to revive the airline.

The new Air India board is likely to be helmed by Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran himself.

Tata Group has not yet spelled out their plans for the airline structure. Tata Group is now running AI, AI Express, Vistara and AirAsia India.

According to the report, Vistara will remain a separate entity till Singapore Airlines, 49 percent stakeholder in it, agrees to a merger with AI.

The Tatas have already taken some experts on board to have some visible improvements on the “software” side of the now-ageing fleet.

The enhanced meals that group company and India’s largest inflight caterer, TajSats, is working on and warmer hospitality from the frontline personnel like the cabin crew, the TOI report said.