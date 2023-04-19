Tata Group approaches CCI for Air India-Vistara merger 

In November 2022, Singapore Airlines and Tata Group announced a merger between Air India and Vistara. A few months Air India CEO Campbell Wilson also announced that the brand Vistara will end after the merge process gets completed.

Tata Group has approached the Competition Commission of India for an approval to merge Air India and Vistara. In the transaction note Tata Sons said, "The proposed combination relates to the merger of Tata SIA Airlines Limited (TSAL) into Air India Limited (AIL), Air India being the surviving entity."

"As a result of the Proposed Transaction, Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL) will hold at least 51 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Merged Entity and will continue to retain control over AIL and its subsidiaries, whereas SIA will hold a minority stake, i.e., 25.1 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Merged Entity."

Earlier in February Air India had placed a historic order of 470 Aircraft with Boeing and Airbus. Air India placed an order of 190 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, 20 B-787 & 10 B777X. Similarly Air India has placed an order of 40 Airbus A350 & 210 A320neo.

According to March DGCA Data, Tata Group has a cumulative market share of 25.3 percent which includes a market share of 8.9 percent of Vistara, 8.8 percent of Air India & 7.6 percent of AirAsia India.