Tata and IndiGo in race to acquire Go First's aviation assets: Report

Tata Group and IndiGo are currently in separate negotiations with Go Air's lessors, as per a report. Yet another interested party reportedly is Akasa Air.

India's largest conglomerate, Tata Group, and the country's largest airline, IndiGo, are reportedly in discussions to acquire Airbus SE planes from Go Airlines India Ltd. This comes after the carrier filed for insolvency protection and was instructed to halt ticket sales.

According to a Bloomberg report, sources familiar with the matter have revealed that the Tata Group and IndiGo are currently in separate negotiations with Go First's lessors.

Additionally, the two companies are also engaged in discussions with airport operators in New Delhi and Mumbai regarding landing and parking slot arrangements. It has been disclosed that Go First's lessors are seeking to repossess 36 aircraft, which is evident from filings made with India's aviation regulator.