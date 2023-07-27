Air Asia India to fly as 'Air India Express'

This takes Tata Group's plan to merge Air India Express & Air Asia India as a Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) one step closer.

You may not see the Air Asia India brand while booking tickets or on the plane very soon as Tatas plan to bid goodbye to the original branding of its subsidiary Air Asia India which was re-branded as AIX Connect after the Tatas took full control of the airline.

AIX Connect has received regulatory approval to operate flights under the brand name 'Air India Express.'

This takes Tata Group's plan to merge Air India Express & Air Asia India as a Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) one step closer.

The approval from the regulator allows both Air India Express & AIX Connect flights to be marketed, distributed and operated under a common brand name 'Air India Express', prior to the subsequent scheduled legal merger of the two entities.

Air India Express and AirAsia India have taken significant steps towards integration. In March, the airlines introduced a unified website, airindiaexpress.com, providing a comprehensive user interface, enabling users to access the services of both carriers on a single platform.