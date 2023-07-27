Air Asia India to fly as 'Air India Express'

2 Min Read
This takes Tata Group's plan to merge Air India Express & Air Asia India as a Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) one step closer.
You may not see the Air Asia India brand while booking tickets or on the plane very soon as Tatas plan to bid goodbye to the original branding of its subsidiary Air Asia India which was re-branded as AIX Connect after the Tatas took full control of the airline.
AIX Connect has received regulatory approval to operate flights under the brand name 'Air India Express.'
This takes Tata Group's plan to merge Air India Express & Air Asia India as a Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) one step closer.
The approval from the regulator allows both Air India Express & AIX Connect flights to be marketed, distributed and operated under a common brand name 'Air India Express', prior to the subsequent scheduled legal merger of the two entities.
Air India Express and AirAsia India have taken significant steps towards integration. In March, the airlines introduced a unified website, airindiaexpress.com, providing a comprehensive user interface, enabling users to access the services of both carriers on a single platform.
This development is also seen as another milestone in Tata Group's effort to have two airlines under one umbrella- a Full Service Carrier after the merger of Vistara into Air India and a Low-Cost Carrier by merging AIX Connect with Air India Express.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | India’s semiconductor renaissance — here's a closer look at the policies, partnerships and progress
Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Tata Motors DVR: Decoding the tax math for shareholders post Tata Motors share allotment
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read