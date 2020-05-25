Aviation
Tamil Nadu restricts 25 flights per day; allows minimum flights from Maharashtra and Gujarat
Updated : May 25, 2020 11:41 AM IST
The letter states that flights from Maharashtra and Gujarat need to be kept to the “barest minimum possible” due to the unabated spike in COVID-19 cases in both states.
The state government has stated in the letter that it has no reservations with outbound flights from Chennai and the number of inbound flights into districts like Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy.