Tamil Nadu restricts 25 flights per day; allows minimum flights from Maharashtra and Gujarat

Tamil Nadu has requested the Centre to ensure that flight arrivals to Chennai are restricted to 25 per day. The state’s chief secretary, K Shanmugam, made the request in a letter dated May 24 written to Secretary of Civil Aviation, Pradeep Singh Kharola. The letter also states that flights from Maharashtra and Gujarat need to be kept to the “barest minimum possible” due to the unabated spike in COVID-19 cases in both states.

“With reference to the operation of domestic flights into Tamil Nadu, keeping in view the ground reality and State capacity to handle incoming passengers, it has been decided by the state government to allow domestic flights as follows,” wrote Shanmugam adding, “The incoming domestic flights to Chennai can be restricted to 25 per day.”

The state government has stated in the letter that it has no reservations with outbound flights from Chennai and the number of inbound flights into districts like Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy.

“There is no issue for operating any number of outgoing flights from Tamil Nadu,” said Shanmugam in the letter.

Tamil Nadu’s communication with the Centre in this regard comes after days of deliberation over whether the state is in a position to handle resumption of airport activity and flight operations from Monday.

The chief secretary had gone on record saying that the state would inform the Centre that it preferred resumption of flight operations from May 31 as opposed to May 25. However, no official communication between state and centre has made it to public record — although a section of the media had reported that Tamil Nadu had already written to the Centre in this regard.