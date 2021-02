Tamil Nadu has lifted all the restrictions on the number of inter-State and intra-State flight operations. The development came after the civil aviation ministry requested the state to remove the existing restrictions put on domestic flight operations following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Government of Tamil Nadu has now decided to lift the restriction on the number of inter-state and intra-state domestic flights operations in respect to all airports in Tamil Nadu”, said Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan in his letter to the aviation ministry.

Earlier, the state had imposed restrictions on domestic flight service in Tamil Nadu after the lockdown was announced. While relaxations were announced with regard to the number of flight requests were made by both ministry and Chennai airport director to remove all curbs.