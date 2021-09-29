Taliban urges DGCA to resume flights between India and Afghanistan

The Taliban-controlled Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has written to DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) seeking resumption of commercial flights between India and Afghanistan.

According to news agency ANI, the letter is under review by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

India had stopped all commercial flight operations to Kabul post 15 August after the Taliban took over the reins of Afghanistan. Afghanistan airspace was declared "uncontrolled" by the CAA on August 16.

In a letter dated September 7, 2021, CAA's Acting Minister Alhaj Hameedullah Akhunzada requested the DGCA to permit commercial flights of Ariana Afghan airline and Kam Air between India and Afghanistan.

Akhunzada stated in his letter: "As you are well informed that recently the Kabul airport was damaged and (left) dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal."

With the help of technical assistance by Qatar, the airport became operational once again and a NOTAM (notice to airmen) in this regard was issued on September 6, he noted. "The intention of this letter is to keep the smooth passenger movement between two countries based on signed MoU and our national carriers (Ariana Afghan airline and Kam Air) aim to commence their scheduled flights," he said.

Therefore, Afghanistan CAA requests you to facilitate their commercial flights, Akhunzada noted. "The civil aviation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan avails its highest assurance," he added.