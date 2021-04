Amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases, Mumbai airport has decided to shift all flight operations to Terminal 2 (T2) in Sahar with effect from April 21.

All domestic and international flight operations will be carried out through Terminal 2. Currently, domestic flights are operating from Terminal 2, Sahar, and Terminal 1 in Ville Parle. Terminal 1 will remain shut once the new guidelines come to effect.

Airlines like IndiGo, AirAsia, GoAir, TruJet and Star Air had moved some or most of their domestic flight operations to T1 in March after the air travel restrictions were lifted.

Passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo, whose flights are scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 in Vile Parle after April 21, need to contact the airlines a statement by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said.

"During these challenging times, the CSMIA has been working closely with its stakeholders and relevant regulatory and government bodies to curb the spread of the virus. The airport is strictly adhering to all guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as well as the government of Maharashtra," mentioned the statement.

The airport authorities have also started imposing a spot fine of Rs 1,000 from April 1 on the passengers violating the COVID-19 protocols, following a DGCA warning in March this year.

India reported close to 2 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours in the highest single-day spike so far. The COIVD-19 cases jumped from one lakh to two lakh in just 10 days. Maharashtra has been hit the hardest with nearly 60,000 new cases being reported yesterday.