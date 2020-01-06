Aviation
Synergy Group submits EoI for Jet Airways, again
Updated : January 06, 2020 12:05 PM IST
Synergy Group had emerged as the sole contender for Jet Airways in the previous round of bidding.
However, it did not submit a binding bid as it sought more time and several clarifications on slots available for the airline among other things.
