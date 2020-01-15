Synergy Group, Prudent ARC submit EOIs for Jet Airways

South America-based Synergy Group and little-known Prudent Asset Reconstruction Company have submitted Expressions of Interest (EoI) to acquire grounded Jet Airways as the deadline ended on Wednesday evening, multiple people aware of the development confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

As per its website, Prudent ARC is “an upcoming asset restructuring company, having registered in 2011, got the Reserve Bank of India's Registration Certificate only on 3rd of August, 2016 for the commencement of business.”

A senior banking executive told CNBC-TV18 that Prudent ARC may not make the cut, as it may not have the required minimum assets under management (AUM) size of Rs 2,000. That may leave only Synergy Group in the fray.

Synergy Group had emerged as the sole contender for Jet Airways in the previous round of bidding as well, but it did not submit a binding bid as it sought more time and several clarifications on slots available for the airline among other things.

CNBC-TV18 could not confirm if any other EOIs were received besides the two mentioned above.

Jet Airways has been a poor response from investors in multiple rounds of bidding, both under National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and outside.

A banking official, however, told CNBC-TV18 that this will be the last attempt by the lenders to secure a bid for the airline and no further extensions may be granted or fresh EOIs invited. He added that if no firm bids are received in this round, liquidation may be considered for the airline.

Banks were pinning their hopes on London-based Hinduja Group submitting an EOI but were disappointed to see no interest from the group.

Mint had earlier quoted Gopichand P Hinduja, co-chairman of the group, saying that the Hindujas are still keen on acquiring Jet Airways if protected from its legal liabilities.

Another fund backed by the Crown Prince of Dubai had initially shown interest in bidding but did not submit an Expression of Interest.