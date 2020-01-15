Synergy Group, Prudent ARC submit EOIs for Jet Airways
Updated : January 15, 2020 08:47 PM IST
A senior banking executive told CNBC-TV18 that Prudent ARC may not make the cut, as it may not have the required minimum assets under management (AUM) size of Rs 2,000.
Jet Airways has been a poor response from investors in multiple rounds of bidding, both under National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and outside.
