Aviation
Synergy Group looks to acquire 49% stake in Jet Airways, says report
Updated : August 29, 2019 09:36 AM IST
The company, which owns a majority stake in Avianca Airlines, South America’s second-largest airline, submitted an expression of interest (EOI) last week for Jet Airways, the report said.
German Efromovich, the founder of Synergy Group, is expected to visit India next month to discuss viable investment options, it added.
In April this year, the Naresh Goyal founded Jet Airways shut its operation due to severe cash crunch. The airline has a debt of Rs 8,500 crore.
