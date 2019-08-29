Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Synergy Group looks to acquire 49% stake in Jet Airways, says report

Updated : August 29, 2019 09:36 AM IST

The company, which owns a majority stake in Avianca Airlines, South America’s second-largest airline, submitted an expression of interest (EOI) last week for Jet Airways, the report said.
German Efromovich, the founder of Synergy Group, is expected to visit India next month to discuss viable investment options, it added.
In April this year, the Naresh Goyal founded Jet Airways shut its operation due to severe cash crunch. The airline has a debt of Rs 8,500 crore.
Synergy Group looks to acquire 49% stake in Jet Airways, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV