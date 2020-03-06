  • SENSEX
Swab samples of 300 Indians to arrive in Mahan Air flight from Iran

Updated : March 06, 2020 09:32 PM IST

As a result, the civil aviation ministry today said it will allow temporary operation of flights between India and Iran to ensure that the citizens are sent back to their respective countries.
However, with a steep rise in coronavirus cases in Iran, India decided last week to suspend all flight operations between the two countries for a temporary period.
While in the case of stranded Indians in Japan and China, Air India came to the rescue, the evacuation of Indians in Iran will be done using Iran’s aircraft.
