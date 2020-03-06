Swab samples of 300 Indians to arrive in Mahan Air flight from Iran

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the evacuation programme for Indians in Iran is set to begin as a Mahan Air flight with swab samples of around 300 Indian nationals is expected to arrive in India in the next 12-16 hours.

Coronavirus, a deadly disease, which first emerged in the Wuhan province of China has spread to over 70 countries now and Iran is being seen as one of the severely hit regions.

As a result, the civil aviation ministry today said it will allow temporary operation of flights between India and Iran to ensure that the citizens are sent back to their respective countries.

Until last week, India and Iran were connected via three flights each between Delhi-Iran and Mumbai-Iran. However, with a steep rise in coronavirus cases in Iran, India decided last week to suspend all flight operations between the two countries for a temporary period.

This has left some Indians stranded in Iran and some Iranians in India also want to go back to their country, aviation secretary Praedeep Singh Kharola told reporters.

While in the case of stranded Indians in Japan and China, Air India came to the rescue, the evacuation of Indians in Iran will be done using Iran’s aircraft.

"Flights from Iran will come with Indians. These aircraft will take back Iranians from India. Health ministry is trying to set up a testing facility in Iran. We are hopeful of the first flight from Iran to arrive within 24 hours," Kharola had said earlier today.

It is important to note here that the first flight from Iran, which will be arriving in the next 12-16 hours, will not carry Indians but just the swabs of nearly 300 Indians. These swabs will be taken by a team of medical experts from health ministry which has already reached Iran.

"Once these swabs are tested, then only those who test negative for coronavirus will be allowed to arrive in India in the second flight from Iran. We are still trying to figure out the process to be followed in case there are positive cases,” aviation ministry officials said.