Union Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri on Tuesday said that the temporary suspension of India-UK flights may be slightly extended in view of the emergence of new Covid-19 variant.

Addressing a press conference, Puri said that the government is monitoring the new strain carefully.

"In the next day or two, we will find out if any additional steps need to be taken, or when we can start easing the current temporary suspension," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, six UK returnees had tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus. The new variant was detected in the samples in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, in CCMB, Hyderabad and one in NIV, Pune, the Union Health Ministry said.

India last week had banned all UK flights till January 31 to contain the spread of new coronavirus strain.