  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Supreme Court seeks reply from govt, DGCA on plea alleging non-payment of refund by airlines

Updated : April 27, 2020 06:09 PM IST

The plea in the Supreme Court filed by Pravasi Legal Cell is seeking for court's intervention in directing the airlines, both domestic and international, to issue full refund for tickets booked for travel during the lockdown.
Supreme Court seeks reply from govt, DGCA on plea alleging non-payment of refund by airlines

You May Also Like

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement