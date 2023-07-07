Supreme Court raps Spicejet for failure to pay Kalanidhi Maran Rs 75 cr; orders it to pay Rs 380 cr

Spicejet failed to pay Kalanidhi Maran’s Kal Airline, the erstwhile owner of the airline, Rs 75 crores (a part of the arbitral award of Rs 380 crores Maran was claiming) as ordered by the courts; the Supreme Court saw this as the airline’s failure to uphold “commercial morality”, and has ordered it to pay Maran the entire arbitral dues in one shot.

Cash-strapped low-cost carrier Spicejet has drawn the Supreme Court’s ire and earned itself what could be a major financial setback. The court did not take kindly to Spicejet failing to obey a court order to pay Kalanidhi Maran, the erstwhile promoter of the airline, a sum of Rs 75 crores. This Rs 75 crore was part of the Rs 380 crore arbitral award Maran was claiming from the airline.

The apex court has hence ordered the airline to pay the entire arbitral amount in one shot. This could be a major hit to the cash strapped airline.

Supreme Court observes that message must go, that business must be carried out with commercial morality.

Supreme Court refuses to grant extension to SpiceJet, reprimands airline for failing to pay Rs 75 crore to Maran, as per earlier order. Supreme Court observes that "if orders are not complied with, consequences must follow, that's the only way to ensure commercial morality".

Supreme Court slams SpiceJet for indulging in "luxury litigation", says the airline is a well-heeled party, visible form the battery of lawyers.

In June, the Delhi High Court ordered SpiceJet to deposit a total of Rs 380 crore as per Supreme Court order of February 13, 2023. SpiceJet failed to make payment of Rs 75 crore in three months as directed by Supreme Court on February 13, 2023. The Supreme Court on February 13th said ‘If SpiceJet defaults, the award shall become executable in its entirety". The total interest liability now stands at Rs 380 crore versus Rs 362 crore in February.

This is the latest twist in an eight year old case. In 2015, Maran and his firm KAL Airways sold 58.46 percent stake in Spicejet to Ajay Singh for Rs 2 a piece. Under the share transfer agreement, Spicejet was supposed to issue warrants and preference shares for which Maran had paid Rs 679 crore.

However, Maran moved court in 2017 saying that neither did he get the shares nor the money that he paid for it. The high court referred the case for arbitration.

In July 2018, Maran won the arbitration and SpiceJet was asked to pay Rs 579 crore plus interest, but rejected his claim for Rs 1,323 crore in damages. After multiple appeals, eventually in February 2023, the Supreme Court told the airline to pay Kalanithi Maran a total Rs 572 crore, starting with an initial instalment of Rs 75 crore. Spicejet was also asked to issue a bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore, and to pay the remaining dues in cash.