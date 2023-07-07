Supreme Court raps Spicejet for failure to pay Kalanidhi Maran Rs 75 cr; orders it to pay Rs 380 cr

The Supreme Court of India had asked Spicejet to pay Maran, the previous owner of the airline, Rs 75 crore, a part of the entire arbitral award of Rs 380 crore, which the airline failed at. Hence the highest court of the country has now said that the airline must pay the entire amount, in one go, for failing to uphold "commercial morality".

