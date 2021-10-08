Storyboard | A rebirth for Air India and its Maharajah?

For an airline that once upon a time was looked up to by other airlines and even trained the Singapore Airlines staff, the airline has seen some anxious moments over the last decade. The Maharajah was a metaphor for Air-India service – you could expect to be treated like royalty - but government organisations have never been known for good service. Perhaps what prompted the privatization of BOAC into British Airways back in 1974.

Once upon a time known for its exemplary service the airline has been in slow decline since the late 70s if not earlier. A victim of babudom at its best, the airlines best CEOs included stalwarts like Yogendra Deveshwar, the longest-serving CEO of ITC, one of our most admired companies, who often found their hands tied down by the aviation ministry. Perhaps its most fateful fall started when JRD Tata the founder and then still Chairman of Air-India was ingloriously removed from the Chairman’s role, on February 1, 1978. The then Prime Minister Morarji Desai was looking for a scapegoat for one of the greatest air tragedies of all time when its first Boeing 747 plunged into the sea off the coast of Bandra in Mumbai on January 1, 1978 killing all 213 passengers and crew. The accident itself was however was attributed to pilot error.

Increasingly the upper-class air travellers who once upon a time wore their Air-India baggage tags proudly (it was atma nirbhar with a huge dose of pride) began looking for other airlines to reflect their status. Certainly, in the 80s it then became fashionable to fly British Airways, Cathay and Singapore Airlines.

If the airline has been in trouble for a long time now so has its enduring and famous mascot the Maharajah, who probably accounts for a large part of the Air-India brand equity. Recalls Ivan Arthur National Creative Director of HTA (now Wunderman Thompson) “He was no commercial mascot. He became a national figure, Much loved and respected.” Time was when every middle-class home in India proudly displayed a little toy Air India Maharajah in their living room showcases along with other curios.

“We call him a Maharajah for want of a better description. But his blood isn’t blue. He may look like royalty, but he isn’t royal. He is capable of entertaining the Queen of England and splitting a beer with her butler. He is a man of many parts: lover boy, sumo wrestler, pavement artist, vendor of naughty post cards, Capuchin monk, Arab merchant….” is what SK ‘Bobby’ Kooka the Commercial Director of Air India is once known to have said. (Mr Kooka was later Chairman of HTA, Air India’s advertising agency)

Often the Maharajah took the blame for Air India misdeeds. His association with Air India was so strong that he had almost become the airlines’ alter ego. He was called names and accused of not being ‘in’ with the times, just because Maharajahs as we know went out of favour with the abolition of the privy purses. But in fact, the Maharajah enthralled his audiences all over the country and became an inseparable part of the Air India brand image and personality. And most of all he was an entertainer. He made people smile with his inimitable wit and humour. The magic behind the Maharajah was that his commentary would always have something to do with current topics touching a nerve with its audience. He had a different take on every event that made the news. And that is what kept him and brand Air India current in everyone’s minds.

The truth was that it was not the Maharajah that was out of sync with the times but the airline itself. Declining standards of service, ageing aircraft, the burden of excess staff, low productivity, and a decline in its customer-centricity, had meant that it was not the preferred airline for the upper-class air traveller as it once used to be.

Now that the Government has accepted the Tata bid, Air India has come full circle. And perhaps given their historical attachment to Air India and its mascot, the Maharajah might not have to take his final bow just yet. May Air India’s and the Maharajah’s glory be retrieved.

Long live the King!

—Prabhakar Mundkur is a veteran ad person, commentator and writer.