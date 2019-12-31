Aviation
States to consider reduction of VAT on jet fuel
Updated : December 31, 2019 11:30 AM IST
India has one of the highest state governments' levied VAT rates on jet fuel making the overall cost of airline operations high.
The development came as Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held a high-level meeting with representatives of West Bengal, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.
