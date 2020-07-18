Aviation Starting July 23, US to resume passenger flights to India Updated : July 18, 2020 12:05 PM IST The transportation department said it was withdrawing an order it had issued requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorisation prior to conducting charter flights. The US Transportation Department order was set to take effect next week. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply