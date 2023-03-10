SpiceJet's fleet downsized as DGCA deregisters 2 boeing planes

According to notices posted on the regulator's website, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) deregistered VT-SZK and VT-SYA on March 6 and 9, respectively.

SpiceJet's two Boeing 737-800 planes have been deregistered by the aviation watchdog DGCA. However, the no-frills carrier has stated that both aircraft are being returned in a consensual and efficient manner. Additionally, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that the return of the two aircraft will not affect the airline's operations.

According to notices posted on the regulator's website, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) deregistered VT-SZK and VT-SYA on March 6 and 9, respectively.

Under the provisions of the Cape Town Convention, in the event of a default, lessors and lenders are authorised to seek deregistration of a leased aircraft. This is accomplished under the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA).

"While one of the aircraft is grounded for a long period and was to be returned earlier, the other is being returned due to certain engine issues with lessor. Both aircraft are being returned in the most efficient manner consensually. This will have no impact on our operations," the spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The exact number of aircraft in the SpiceJet fleet is currently unknown. However, it was reported that in August of last year, six Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to the carrier were deregistered.

Despite facing multiple challenges over the past several months, the budget airline managed to achieve a multi-fold increase in net profit to Rs 107 crore during the December 2022 quarter, attributed to improved performance in both passenger and cargo operations, as reported on February 24.

Additionally, SpiceJet is planning to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore by utilising the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) route. Furthermore, on February 27, the carrier revealed that Carlyle Aviation Partners will acquire a 7.5 percent stake in the airline by converting outstanding dues and also purchasing shareholding in the cargo business.

This strategic move is expected to assist the airline in reducing its debt by $100 million.