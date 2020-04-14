  • SENSEX
SpiceJet's Ajay Singh says revenues are "zero", airlines need short-term support from govt

Updated : April 14, 2020 03:51 PM IST

The unprecedented crisis has led to airlines, including SpiceJet, resort to salary cuts and minimise costs to ride through the situation.
Today, Singh said the government needs to follow a model followed in other countries and support airlines in payment of some salaries as well.
The crisis due to COVID-19 is second difficult situation for the airline in a year after its entire MAX fleet of 13 planes got grounded in March 2019.
