SpiceJet's Ajay Singh draws parallels between telecom and aviation sector, hopes for govt support

Updated : November 21, 2019 11:31 AM IST

There are lessons to be learnt from the current state of telecom sector and the learning need to be implemented to improve the health of domestic airlines, Ajay Singh, the chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, has said.
While Air India continues to struggle with a debt burden of around Rs 60,000 crore and is getting ready for divestment, state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL were granted a revival package of Rs 74,000 crore in October.
The inclusion of aviation turbine fuel under the goods and services tax regime may result in revenue loss of around Rs 5,000-Rs 5,500 crore but simultaneously, it is also subsidising Air India with around Rs 6,000 crore every year, Singh said.
