SpiceJet woes continue as lessors ask DGCA to deregister 3 aircraft

The lessors include Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd, and Wilmington Trust SP Services. This comes after NCLT yesterday issued a notice to SpiceJet on a petition filed by another lessor, Aircastle (Ireland), seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier.

The air is thick with turbulence for SpiceJet after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) received lessors' request for the deregistration of three aircraft of the budget carrier.

The lessors include Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd, and Wilmington Trust SP Services.

This comes after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) yesterday (May 9) issued a notice to SpiceJet on a petition filed by an aircraft lessor seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier. The petition was filed by Aircastle (Ireland) Ltd.

A two-member principal bench of the NCLT, headed by President Ramalingam Sudhakar, issued the notice to SpiceJet and directed it to list the matter on May 17 for the next hearing.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said in the Aircastle issue, notice was issued in the normal course. "There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same," he said.

The latest development also comes at a time when crisis-hit rival Go First has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. Aircastle filed the petition against SpiceJet on April 28.

Last week, SpiceJet said there were no aircraft from Aircastle in the airline's fleet and that the filing of the petition will in no way affect its operations.

According to the NCLT website, two more petitions for insolvency resolution proceedings against SpiceJet are pending before it. The plea by Willis Lease Finance Corporation was filed on April 12 and the one by Acres Buildwell Private Ltd was filed on February 4.