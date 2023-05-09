English
SpiceJet woes continue as lessors ask DGCA to deregister 3 aircraft

By Madeeha Mujawar   | Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 9, 2023 7:41:44 PM IST (Published)

The lessors include Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd, and Wilmington Trust SP Services. This comes after NCLT yesterday issued a notice to SpiceJet on a petition filed by another lessor, Aircastle (Ireland), seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier.

The air is thick with turbulence for SpiceJet after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) received lessors' request for the deregistration of three aircraft of the budget carrier.

The lessors include Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd, and Wilmington Trust SP Services.
This comes after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) yesterday (May 9) issued a notice to SpiceJet on a petition filed by an aircraft lessor seeking initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier. The petition was filed by Aircastle (Ireland) Ltd.
