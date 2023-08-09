Kalanithi Maran seeks 50% of SpiceJet's daily revenue, Delhi HC tells Ajay Singh to appear in court

Kalanithi Maran of KAL Airways has moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court against SpiceJet seeking 50 percent of the domestic airline’s daily revenue to be paid on a weekly basis.The court has issued notices and also directed airline’s CEO Ajay Singh to appear in-person.

Kalanithi Maran of KAL Airways has moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court against SpiceJet seeking 50 percent of the domestic airline’s daily revenue to be paid on a weekly basis.

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear the plea and has issued notices to SpiceJet and Singh on Maran’s plea. The court has also directed airline’s CEO Ajay Singh to appear in-person after failing to comply with three high court orders earlier directing disclosure of assets on an affidavit.

Singh was earlier told to appear in court on September 5. However, due to repeated non compliance, the court has advanced the date of hearing to August 24 and has reiterated its direction for personal appearance by Singh.

Today, Maran accused SpiceJet and its CEO Ajay Singh of willfully defaulting on payment as directed by the Supreme Court and reiterated claims outstanding dues of Rs 393 crore.

This comes after the Supreme Court in July did not take kindly to SpiceJet failing to obey a court order to pay Maran, the erstwhile promoter of the airline, a sum of Rs 75 crore. This Rs 75 crore was part of the Rs 380 crore arbitral award Maran claimed from the airline.

The apex court, hence, ordered the airline to pay the entire arbitral amount in one go. The court observed that the message must go that business must be carried out with commercial morality.

The high court set aside the plea by SpiceJet’s Singh challenging the arbitral award in favour of Marans and upheld the 2018 arbitral award and the interest burden imposed on the airline by the arbitral tribunal.

In 2018, an arbitral tribunal had decided on the dispute in favour of Maran, granting an award of Rs 579 crore plus interest.

At today’s hearing, the Delhi High Court expressed frustration at failure by SpiceJet and Singh to comply with the order to disclose assets details on an affidavit. The airline and the CEO have been told to file the affidavit within a week.

The drawn-out dispute between SpiceJet and Kalanithi Maran started in January 2015 when KAL Airways offered a 58.46 percent stake in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the principal shareholder and chairman and managing director of the airline, for merely Rs 2 a per share as the airline was hit by financial troubles. SpiceJet stock was priced at Rs 16.30 a share during this deal.

The following year in March, Maran moved the Delhi High Court alleging breach of agreement by Singh for not issuing him enough share warrants and preference shares despite Rs 679 crore infusion.

The high court then asked Maran and Singh to set up an arbitration tribunal and directed that SpiceJet deposit Rs 579 crore. In July 2017, SpiceJet moved the Supreme Court against the HC order but the top court upheld the order.

In July next year, an arbitration panel rejected the Rs 1,300 crore damages claim of Maran and KAL Airways against SpiceJet. In September 2020, Delhi HC asked SpiceJet to deposit Rs 243 crore as interest payment, which was stayed by the SC. In February 2022, Maran approached the apex court to lift the stay on a Delhi HC order.

The Supreme Court had then suggested the two parties settle the share transfer dispute over talks.