SpiceJet vs Kalanithi Maran: Delhi HC refuses airline’s plea seeking interest waiver on arbitral award

In a fresh setback for SpiceJet, the Delhi High Court on July 31 refused to allow the domestic airline’s plea seeking waiver of interest on arbitral award to be paid to Kalanithi Maran of KAL Airways.

The high court set aside the plea by SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh challenging the arbitral award in favour of Marans and upheld the 2018 arbitral award and the interest burden imposed on the airline by the arbitral tribunal.

In 2018, an arbitral tribunal had decided on the dispute in favour of Maran, granting an award of Rs 579 crore plus interest.

The apex court, hence, ordered the airline to pay the entire arbitral amount in one shot. The court observed that the message must go that business must be carried out with commercial morality.

In its order today, the Delhi High Court held that it sees no reason to interfere with the arbitral award.

The drawn-out dispute between SpiceJet and Kalanithi Maran started in January 2015 when KAL Airways offered a 58.46 percent stake in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the principal shareholder and chairman and managing director of the airline, for merely Rs 2 a per share as the airline was hit by financial troubles. SpiceJet stock was priced at Rs 16.30 a share during this deal.

The following year in March, Maran moved the Delhi High Court alleging breach of agreement by Singh for not issuing him enough share warrants and preference shares despite Rs 679 crore infusion.

The high court then asked Maran and Singh to set up an arbitration tribunal and directed that SpiceJet deposit Rs 579 crore. In July 2017, SpiceJet moved the Supreme Court against the HC order but the top court upheld the order.

In July next year, an arbitration panel rejected the Rs 1,300 crore damages claim of Maran and KAL Airways against SpiceJet. In September 2020, Delhi HC asked SpiceJet to deposit Rs 243 crore as interest payment, which was stayed by the SC. In February 2022, Maran approached the apex court to lift the stay on a Delhi HC order.

The Supreme Court had then suggested the two parties settle the share transfer dispute over talks.