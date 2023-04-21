SpiceJet vs Credit Suisse: Lender approaches Supreme Court again over unpaid dues

Credit Suisse has filed a contempt of court case against Indian carrier SpiceJet in the Supreme Court alleging failure by the airline to make payment of dues worth $4.9 million as per a settlement approved by the court.

Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse on April 21 filed a contempt of court case in the Supreme Court against Indian carrier SpiceJet alleging failure by the airline to make payment of dues worth $4.9 million as per a settlement approved by the court.

Credit Suisse’s suit comes following a 2022 ruling, when the lender had moved the court seeking the winding up of SpiceJet and claimed that there were unpaid dues of $24 million. However, in August last year, the two parties reached a settlement agreement that was conveyed to the Supreme Court.

This led to the withdrawal of an appeal by SpiceJet against a Madras High Court order that would have potentially led to the winding up of the low-cost airline. The dispute originated at a time when Kalanithi Maran was the owner of the airline.

At today’s hearing, SpiceJet conceded before the top court that it has fallen behind on prescribed timelines for payment of settlement dues and assured that one tranche will be paid today. The airline has also said that a subsequent tranche of payment will be made in May.

“The Supreme Court did not issue any notice on contempt petition and has posted the matter on May 17. SpiceJet has made the applicable April payment as per schedule and has submitted to the Supreme Court that payment for May shall also be as per schedule. The payment of settlement amount was subject to RBI approval and hence the Company could not start the payment as per applicable schedule under the consent terms,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read: SpiceJet hives off cargo and logistics business into separate entity

The Supreme Court has put Credit Suisse's contempt plea against SpiceJet on hold. It shall resume hearing on May 17 to review the payment status.

The dispute between SpiceJet and Credit Suisse dates back to an unpaid engine maintenance and repair agreement that was signed more than a decade ago.

The airline had, in November 2011, entered into a 10-year contract for servicing of aircraft with Swiss-based SR Technics, which in 2012 had given Credit Suisse the right to receive payments on its behalf.

But in 2013, Credit Suisse filed a case against SpiceJet for failing to pay over $24 million for work on maintenance, repairing, and overhauling of the aircraft engines and components.

Also Read: Indian aviation leaders announce expansion plans and optimism for future

On SpiceJet’s appeal, the Supreme Court had put a Madras High Court order on hold and asked the parties to settle the dispute among themselves. The High Court had directed SpiceJet to wind up the airline as it continued to refuse to acknowledge outstanding dues.

Both Credit Suisse and SpiceJet then agreed to withdraw their litigation. They, however, had the liberty to approach the Madras High Court to withdraw a bank guarantee of $5 million.