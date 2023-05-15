UK's SRAM & MRAM Group to invest $100 million in SpiceXpress

The MoU between SpiceJet and SRAM & MRAM Group follows a restructuring agreement with aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partner wherein the latter picked up a stake in SpiceXpress at an anticipated future valuation of $1.5 billion of Rs 12,422 crore.

UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group on Monday (May 15) announced to invest $100 million in SpiceXpress and Logistics. Both the parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of the investment deal. SpiceJet recently completed the hive off SpiceXpress into a separate entity effective April 1, 2023, paving the way for the company to raise funds independently.

SRAM & MRAM group is a international conglomerate with offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India and Bangladesh. The group provides multiple services in the sectors of agriculture and agro-food products, neutral networks, artificial intelligence, hedge fund management, forex management, hospitality services, information technology, media and publishing, embedded systems and infrastructure.

The MoU between SpiceJet and SRAM & MRAM Group follows a restructuring agreement with aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partner wherein the latter picked up a stake in SpiceXpress at an anticipated future valuation of $1.5 billion of Rs 12,422 crore.

Commenting on the matter, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh said, "SpiceXpress is delighted to enter into a MoU with SRAM & MRAM Group for a $100 million investment into the Company. We had recently hived off SpiceXpress into a separate Company as we were extremely confident and bullish about the potential of our tech‐enabled logistics business and this MoU reaffirms our belief. This investment should help SpiceXpress to further grow and expand and provide a more streamlined and efficient service to its customers."

SRAM & MRAM Group Chairman, Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani said, "We are pleased to join hands with SpiceXpress in its promising future and growth story. We see excellent growth opportunities in the logistics and cargo space in India. We are confident that SpiceXpress will contributs to India's growth story. In a short time since its inception, the company has shown exceptional growth in the nascent air cargo market and we see a tremendous potential for the company in India's fast growing cargo and logistics market."

Earlier on May 11, SpiceJet announced revival of its grounded fleet with $50 million funds received by the airline from the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and internal cash accruals.

The stock of SpiceJet has recorded a decline of 35 percent in the last one year and has fallen nearly 19 percent in 2023.