UK's SRAM & MRAM Group to invest $100 million in SpiceXpress

By Shravani Sinha

The MoU between SpiceJet and SRAM & MRAM Group follows a restructuring agreement with aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partner wherein the latter picked up a stake in SpiceXpress at an anticipated future valuation of $1.5 billion of Rs 12,422 crore.

UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group on Monday (May 15) announced to invest $100 million in SpiceXpress and Logistics. Both the parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of the investment deal. SpiceJet recently completed the hive off SpiceXpress into a separate entity effective April 1, 2023, paving the way for the company to raise funds independently.

SRAM & MRAM group is a international conglomerate with offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India and Bangladesh. The group provides multiple services in the sectors of agriculture and agro-food products, neutral networks, artificial intelligence, hedge fund management, forex management, hospitality services, information technology, media and publishing, embedded systems and infrastructure.