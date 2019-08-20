SpiceJet to shift Mumbai operations to Terminal 2 from October 1

Budget carrier, SpiceJet will shift its entire Mumbai operations to the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with effect from October 1, 2019, the airline said.

The consolidation of operations (both passenger and cargo) will help SpiceJet efficiently service thousands of passengers travelling on the airline to and from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport across both its domestic and international networks by bringing all the operations under one Terminal, Gurugram-based budget airline operator said.

“Beginning October 1, 2019, SpiceJet’s entire operations (passenger and cargo) at Mumbai Airport would be consolidated at Terminal 2. A single Terminal operation would not just help SpiceJet substantially cut down its costs but provide our passengers with a seamless and smooth travel experience as they transit between domestic and international flights at one of the country’s busiest airports,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

This will cut down costs substantially for the airline.

The airline currently operates 150 daily flights to and out of Mumbai, most of which are from the old terminal called 1B.