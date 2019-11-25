#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

SpiceJet to raise Rs 750 crore via QIP, says report

Updated : November 25, 2019 11:52 AM IST

SpiceJet's total net loss widened to Rs 462.6 crore on account of grounding of Boeing 737 MAX along with the change in accounting standard.
While SpiecJet's spokesperson denied the report, sources told the paper the management is already in talks with various domestic funds such as Birla Sun Life Insurance and Axis Asset Management.
SpiceJet to raise Rs 750 crore via QIP, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV