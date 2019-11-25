Aviation
SpiceJet to raise Rs 750 crore via QIP, says report
Updated : November 25, 2019 11:52 AM IST
SpiceJet's total net loss widened to Rs 462.6 crore on account of grounding of Boeing 737 MAX along with the change in accounting standard.
While SpiecJet's spokesperson denied the report, sources told the paper the management is already in talks with various domestic funds such as Birla Sun Life Insurance and Axis Asset Management.
