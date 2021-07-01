SpiceJet to raise Rs 2500 crore, expects short-term revenue uncertainty

Amid revenue uncertainty due to COVID-19, the low-cost carrier SpiceJet has decided to raise fresh capital of Rs 2500 crore.

The company's board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2500 crore through the issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers. The airline is currently in discussion with banks or financial institutions to raise additional funds.

The board also approved the audited financial results of SpiceJet, whereby, the airline has posted a net loss of Rs 235 crore during Q4 of FY21. SpiceJet had posted a net loss of Rs 57 crore in Q3 of FY21 and a net loss of Rs 807 crore in Q4 of FY20.

Severely impacted by the second wave of COVID-19, the airline has said that it is in negotiations with lenders regarding deferment of dues and other waivers.

The Company has also renegotiated or is renegotiating with various operating contracts, particularly the contracts with aircraft lessors. It has also reassessed its maintenance provisions, based on the anticipated scale of operations in the immediate future. The Company's expectations of the timing of re-introduction of Boeing 737 Max aircraft into its operations.

SpiceJet added that while the management is confident that they have considered all known potential impacts arising from the pandemic on the business, it is not able to estimate the full extent of its impact on the operations as of now.

“Where determinable, the Company has accrued for additional liabilities, if any, on such delays in accordance with contractual terms/applicable laws and regulations and based on necessary estimates and assumptions. However, it is not practically possible to determine the amount of all such costs or any penalties or other similar consequences resulting from contractual or regulatory non-compliance. The management is confident that they will be able to negotiate settlements in order to minimize/avoid any or further penalties," the airline said.

While the management expects uncertainty in the revenue operation in the short term, it is expected to normalise in the long run.

“The management is of the view that the Company will be able to achieve profitable operations and raise funds as necessary, in order to meet its liabilities as they fall due. These conditions indicate the existence of uncertainty that may create doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

However, based on the factors mentioned in this note including re-negotiation of payment terms to various parties, the management is of the view that the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate. The auditors have included 'Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern' paragraph in their audit report,” the airline said.

In order to achieve profitable operations, the airline said that it continues to implement various measures such as enhancing customer experience, improving selling and distribution, revenue management, among others.

The airline is also working on fleet rationalization (to fight fleet inefficiency), optimizing aircraft utilization (average number of hours during 24 hours that an aircraft is in flight), redeployment of capacity in key focus markets, compensation revision, renegotiation of contracts, and other costs control measures.

The budget carrier also acknowledged that in the De Havilland matter, SpiceJet has been permitted to assail the judgement by the British court.

Earlier in March, the Court had ruled in favour of Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland in a contractual dispute with SpiceJet, saying that it is entitled to recover Rs 320 crore from the airline. SpiceJet had failed to make pre-delivery payments for 14 Q-400 aircraft on order.