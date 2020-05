Low-cost carrier SpiceJet will operate 204 daily flights to connect 41 cities as it resumes operations from May 25 after two months of suspension.

Here is what we know so far:

1. In the initial phase, the airline will operate flights to 41 domestic destinations operating an average 204 daily and 1,431 weekly flights. SpiceJet will be operating flights on all its UDAN routes.

2. Passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to departure as the check-in and luggage drop counters will be closed 60 minutes before the departure time and boarding gates will close 20 mins before departure time.

3. The airline has said all its aircraft now have synthetic leather seats which don't allow the COVID-19 virus to penetrate inside them and can be easily wiped off compared to standard fabric seats. The airline said that it uses a high-efficiency (HEPA) filter (like those found in hospitals) which removes up to 99.9+ percent of airborne particles like viruses and bacteria.

4. All its crew members and ground services personnel will undergo a detailed health check-up and will be wearing protective gears.

5. It has temporarily suspended food and beverage services on all its flights. The government has already banned consumption of food and beverage inside the flight.

6. Web check-in is mandatory. The airline will reduce the number of people in its airport coaches by 50 percent.

7. Passengers will be allowed only one hand baggage and one check-in luggage (not more than 20 kg) which will have to be added during the web check-in process.

8. Passengers will be encouraged to self-scan boarding passes and can also travel with their mobile boarding passes.

9. Following pre-boading, the airline will board back-to-front by rows, but will space out customers to minimise crowding in the gate area and on the aerobridge.